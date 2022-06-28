Third time’s the charm? Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy is bringing his much-awaited Funny Is Funny show to Dubai on September 3 at the Coca-Cola Arena.

The announcement from organisers Blu Blood, in partnership with Dubai Calendar and Dubai Summer Surprises, comes following the cancellation of two prior shows in the city.

“I left my heart in Dubai and I cannot wait to get back to share my stories. Dubai is going to be one of the first to see my new material from my Netflix special before it even gets aired in September,” Koy said in a statement.

This will be the popular comedian’s first show in the UAE in three years, and will see him perform new, never-seen-before material that touches upon his life experience and colourful stories of his family.

Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy Image Credit: Courtesy of Mandee Johnson Photography

Koy started his career performing at a Las Vegas coffee house, and has since gone on to take the stage at prestigious venues such as Radio City Music Hall in New York, Chase Center in San Francisco, Mall of Asia Arena in the Philippines and ICC Theatre in Australia.

He has also forged a career on the big and small screen, with multiple Netflix comedy specials to his name and a comedy film ‘Easter Sunday’ releasing in August.

In an interview with Gulf News in May, the comedian opened up about why so many people love his brand of humour.

“I think what they love the most is the honesty, right?... I think that’s what they love the most, that I’m saying things that they relate to that they probably would never tell anybody in the office. It’s kind of like a little bit of therapy, because it’s therapy for me,” he said.

Don’t miss it!