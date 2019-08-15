The ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ stars headline the holiday flick

Christmas came early on Wednesday with the release of the first trailer for Universal Pictures’ ‘Last Christmas’, starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ stars headline the holiday flick, co- written by Emma Thompson and newcomer Bryony Kimmings, as romantic leads Kate and Tom. The trailer begins with Clarke as a disillusioned scrooge who hates her job as an elf at the local Christmas shop.

“Father of Holy Christmas, get me out of here,” she mutters after a scolding from her boss, played by Golding ‘s former on-screen mother, Michelle Yeoh.

The remainder of the trailer follows Kate as she struggles to find purpose in her dismal life with the help of her new meet- cute buddy Tom, a too-good-to-be-true Christmas angel.

“They just expect me to be normal and get on with life,” Kate vents to her sympathetic suitor, revealing that she ‘d previously been very sick and “nearly died.”

“There’s no such thing as being normal,” Tom assures her. “You’re going to make mistakes, and that’s OK. You’re made of everything you do.”

The rom-com reunites Golding with Paul Feig, who previously directed him in the steamy thriller ‘A Simple Favor’, starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.