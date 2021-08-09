Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Image Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has waded into the recent Hollywood debate about bathing, and has pointedly said he is not the kind to skip out on a hygiene routine.

In the recent past, celebrities such as Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal have said they don’t bathe fully on a daily basis.

Referring to this trending topic, a social media user mentioned Johnson and said the action star “can’t possibly be one of those stinky ones and we would all be weirdly heartbroken to find out otherwise.”

Johnson reassured his fans about his cleanliness and detailed his very thorough daily routine.

“Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb,” the ‘Jungle Cruise’ actor tweeted. “Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower.” Phew!

The conversation about daily washing began when actor couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher spoke on Dax Shepherd’s podcast ‘Armchair Expert’ about not washing themselves or their children fully with soap every day.

“If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point,” Kutcher said.

Shepherd and his wife Kristen Bell later said during an appearance on ‘The View’ they also followed a similar method.

“I’m a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There’s a red flag,” Bell said on the talk show.