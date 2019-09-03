Hart suffered severe back injuries and was hospitalised in California

Dwayne Johnson arrives on the red carpet for the Time 100 Gala at the Lincoln Center in New York. Image Credit: AFP

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has penned an emotional note for his friend and "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" co-actor Kevin Hart, who suffered major back injury after a car crash.

Johnson on Monday shared a still from their movie "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" on Instagram.

The actor, who is popularly known as "The Rock", captioned the image: "Stop messing with my emotions brother Kevin Hart. We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong."

Hart suffered severe back injuries and was hospitalised following a major car crash in California.

The accident happened just before 1 a.m. on Sunday on the winding and treacherous Mulholland Highway. Crash scene video, shows Hart's car deep in a gully about 10 feet off the road, reports tmz.com.