Disney has unveiled the first trailer of its live-action remake of ‘Mulan’, the hit 1998 animated musical.

The new Mulan features American-Chinese actress Liu Yifei in the lead role, and the first glimpse of the movie showcases extravagant costumes, beautiful landscapes and some beautifully choreographed stunts.

Mulan tells the story of a spirited woman who masquerades as a man to fight in the army.

“The eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, Hua Mulan is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. When the emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China’s greatest warriors ever,” reads production notes from Disney.