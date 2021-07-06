When you think Wolverine, chances are you’re thinking of Hugh Jackman. But is the fan favourite character making a return with the actor?
Having played him for nearly two decades, the actor is synonymous with the X-Men character. However, Jackman also hung up his adamantine claws when Wolverine/Logan died at the end of 2017’s heart-wrenching ‘Logan’, the actor’s swan sang to the beloved character,
But in Jackman’s recent Instagram story, the actor seemingly teased that he may return as Wolverine. Two images involving Marvel appeared on his Instagram story, including a piece of fan art from Bosslogic and another of Jackman with Kevin Feige. Another post also included his tribute to the late Richard Donner.
And while all this may mean anything and nothing, chances are likely that the actor may be returning for a smaller cameo role before he passes the torch on to a younger character.
This is especially likely since the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been setting the stage for a larger multiverse story, making it possible for characters like Jackman’s Wolverines to make special appearances.
The actor could also show up in Ryan Reynold’s ‘Deadpool 3’, which is now officially a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.