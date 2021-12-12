Simu Liu in 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Image Credit: Instagram/SimuLiu

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is currently riding high on the success of his first Marvel Cinematic Universe having only last week announced that he’s officially working on the sequel and has also signed a muli-year deal with Marvel TV, which includes an upcoming, yet-to-be-disclosed series.

Destin Daniel Cretton with Simu Liu Image Credit: Supplied

In an interview with Collider, Cretton was asked about where he’s at on the recently-announed ‘Shang-Chi’ sequel, and he said, “I’ve done [zero]. It’s a fun place to be right now. Everything is a possibility. We’re just tossing very loose ideas around and we’ll start to hone in on something, hopefully.”

When asked about his multi-year deal with Marvel Studios and his upcoming series with them, Cretton said, “[Marvel head] Kevin [Feige] and the team there definitely have a clear idea of where they’re taking the MCU, but they’re also open to pitches and things that we’re passionate about. One of the shows that we’re creating was initially an idea that I was bouncing around with our producer while we were shooting Shang-Chi and it just happened to fit in with the trajectory of where they’re going with the franchise. So, it’s a little back and forth.”

A still from 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Image Credit: Marvel Studios

“It’s very weird. We’re talking about release dates and things, and I’m just like, ‘Am I gonna be alive, at that point?’ It’s very strange,” he added.