Actress Demi Moore, whose new memoir is titled "Inside Out," in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Aug. 20, 2019. The book is a candid personal narrative in which Moore fills in not only the details surrounding the most visible parts of her history but the portions of her life that she once fought to protect.

Actress Demi Moore has revealed that she was raped at the age of 15.

In her new memoir, ‘Inside Out’, Moore has written about her life’s shocking experiences, reports mirror.co.uk.

According to The New York Times, the book will span from her difficult childhood to her high-flying Hollywood career.

It will also give a glimpse of her high-profile marriages to actors Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher, as well as raising three daughters.

“It’s exciting, and yet I feel very vulnerable. I had to figure out why to do this, because my own success didn’t drive me. It’s more of an awakening than a comeback,” Moore said.

The actress also opened up about suffering a miscarriage while romancing Ashton. She lost a baby girl six months into her pregnancy in 2005, when she was 42 while Aston was 27.

Demi and Aston remained strong together for another six years before they parted ways in 2011 and divorced a year later.

Us Magazine says Kutcher knew that Moore would write about their miscarriage.

“Ashton knew what was coming. He had a heads up on what is in the book,” a source told the magazine, adding: “He’s not mad or disappointed. This is Demi’s truth, and he always felt sympathetic toward her. He knows her story and that her upbringing was difficult”.

In the book, which will release internationally on September 24, Moore has opened up about how she became pregnant soon after she started dating Kutcher in 2003.

Six months into the pregnancy, the actress lost the baby, which she planned to name Chaplin Ray. Moore and Kutcher tried to get pregnant through fertility treatments after they got married in 2005. But the couple was unsuccessful. They split in 2011 and finalised their divorce in 2013.

According to the source, the break-up was difficult for Kutcher.

“It was a hard process when their marriage ended, and he was very much aware of it. But they both needed to move on and find their way separately,” the source said.

He doesn’t regret his relationship with her.