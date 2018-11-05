Singer Demi Lovato stepped out of rehab in Los Angeles after 90 days being sober.
It is unclear whether Lovato was permanently checked out of rehab or just taking a break from the facility three months after she was admitted following a reported drug overdose.
Lovato visited the Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills on November 3 with clothing designer Henry Levy. They smiled and laughed through the dinner, reported TMZ
Lovato suffered a drug overdose on July 24, and was hospitalised for 10 days. She went into rehab at the beginning of August.
She also visited a Beverly Hills spa over the weekend.