Singer Demi Lovato stepped out of rehab in Los Angeles after 90 days being sober.

It is unclear whether Lovato was permanently checked out of rehab or just taking a break from the facility three months after she was admitted following a reported drug overdose.

Lovato visited the Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills on November 3 with clothing designer Henry Levy. They smiled and laughed through the dinner, reported TMZ

Lovato suffered a drug overdose on July 24, and was hospitalised for 10 days. She went into rehab at the beginning of August.

She also visited a Beverly Hills spa over the weekend.