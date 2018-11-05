FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Lovato has canceled the rest of her fall tour to focus on her recovery. Over the weekend Lovato checked out of the hospital she was rushed to on July 24 for a reported overdose. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Singer Demi Lovato stepped out of rehab in Los Angeles after 90 days being sober.

It is unclear whether Lovato was permanently checked out of rehab or just taking a break from the facility three months after she was admitted following a reported drug overdose.

Lovato visited the Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills on November 3 with clothing designer Henry Levy. They smiled and laughed through the dinner, reported TMZ

Lovato suffered a drug overdose on July 24, and was hospitalised for 10 days. She went into rehab at the beginning of August.

She also visited a Beverly Hills spa over the weekend.