Singer says she didn’t mean to offend anyone after being slammed on social media

Pop star Demi Lovato has apologised to fans for accepting a free trip to Israel, where she was baptised in the Jordan river.

Lovato took to Instagram to reveal her feelings in a post that she has since deleted.

“I’m extremely frustrated,” said Lovato, 27, who was raised a Christian. “I accepted a free trip to Israel in exchange for a few posts. No one told me there would be anything wrong with going or that I could possibly be offending anyone. With that being said, I’m sorry if I’ve hurt or offended anyone, that was not my intention.”

Shortly after Lovato posted pictures of her trip to Israel, many fans felt the gesture was akin to being an act of support towards Israel, a country that has been in a state of conflict with Palestine.

Insisting that her trip was in no way meant to be a political statement, the singer apologised to fans for not being “more educated” about world politics...

“This was meant to be a spiritual experience for me, not a political statement. Now I realise it hurt people and for that I’m sorry. Sorry I’m not more educated, and sorry for thinking this trip was just a spiritual experience. I’d rather get in trouble for being authentic to myself than staying quiet to please other people,” she added.