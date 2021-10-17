At the ongoing DC FanDome virtual event, Jason Momoa showed off ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ with a video from his first day on set, where he said the sequel tackles environmental issues and raises the stakes from the hit 2018 film.
“I have so much invested into it. I love this character. I love what it represents,” said Momoa, according to a report in The Hollywood Reporter.
Director James Wan said the sequel is a “movie that’s more mature, yet still retains its fun.”
The cast is rounded out by the return of Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. The original ‘Aquaman’ arrived in December 2018 and grossed more than $1 billion at the box office.
“Black Manta is still seeking his vengeance to try to kill Aquaman. That’s going to be something that’s exciting for the audience,” said Wan. “It’s a globetrotting story. We visit so many different worlds. This movie isn’t afraid to embrace its fantasy.”
The showcase also featured plenty of concept art and behind-the-scenes action shots, as well as fight training, unveiled at FanDome.
‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ is set to come to theatres in December 2022.