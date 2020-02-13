Michael B. Jordan, Margot Robbie, Christian Bale AFP files Image Credit:

Filmmaker David O Russell has roped in actors Margot Robbie and Michael B Jordan for his next untitled drama. which will also star Christian Bale.

The drama’s plot details are kept under wraps and it will be Russell’s first feature since the 2015 Jennifer Lawrence-starrer ‘Joy’, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The 61-year-old director is set to write the new film from an original idea and it will be bankrolled by New Regency.

The movie will be distributed via its deal with the 20th Century Studios, the outlet’s report mentioned.

Robbie was nominated in the category of the best supporting female actor in the 92nd Oscar awards for her role in ‘Bombshell’, whereas Jordan is coming off the quietly very well-reviewed ‘Just Mercy’, which he starred in and produced.