‘Cold Pursuit’ director Hans Petter Moland came out in support of actor Liam Neeson, who was slammed for racist comments.
“He is a very honest, he is a very decent, grounded man,” Moland said during a press conference for his new drama ‘Out Stealing Horses’. “People commenting on the movie in derogatory ways…lumping it together with something that has nothing to do with it. It’s taking my voice away.”
Earlier, during the promotions of ‘Cold Pursuit’, Neeson made a controversial statement.
“I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by somebody — I’m ashamed to say that — and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some [uses air quotes with fingers] ‘black [expletive]’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him,” he said.
Shortly after the statement, he received backlash on social media.