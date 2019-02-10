(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 8, 2018 Irish actor Liam Neeson arrives at the premiere of 'Widows' at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Ontario. Hollywood star Liam Neeson insisted on February 5, 2019 he was "not racist" after confessing that he once set out to attack a random black man after a friend of his told him she had been raped. "I'm not a racist," Neeson said on ABC News, although he admitted he had felt a "primal urge to lash out" about 40 years ago after hearing from his close friend that she had been raped by a black man. / AFP / Geoff Robins Image Credit: AFP

‘Cold Pursuit’ director Hans Petter Moland came out in support of actor Liam Neeson, who was slammed for racist comments.

“He is a very honest, he is a very decent, grounded man,” Moland said during a press conference for his new drama ‘Out Stealing Horses’. “People commenting on the movie in derogatory ways…lumping it together with something that has nothing to do with it. It’s taking my voice away.”

Earlier, during the promotions of ‘Cold Pursuit’, Neeson made a controversial statement.

“I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by somebody — I’m ashamed to say that — and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some [uses air quotes with fingers] ‘black [expletive]’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him,” he said.

Shortly after the statement, he received backlash on social media.