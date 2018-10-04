To say that Christian Bale devoured the role of former Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice would be understating it.

The usually svelte British actor, who reportedly ate “a lot of pies” to transform into the political figure, is unrecognisable as former President George W. Bush’s veep in the first trailer for Vice, which dropped Wednesday.

“I’m a CEO of a large company. And I have been secretary of Defence and I have been White House chief of staff,” Bale as Cheney says to Sam Rockwell’s Bush in the trailer.

“The vice presidency is a mostly symbolic job,” he continues. “However, if we came to a different understanding, I can handle the more mundane jobs overseeing bureaucracy, military, energy and foreign policy.”

“Yeah, right. I like that,” Rockwell responds.

The film “explores the epic story about how a bureaucratic Washington insider quietly became the most powerful man in the world,” according to Annapurna Pictures.

Glimpses of Cheney’s reported ruthlessness and diplomatic prowess, his struggle with heart disease and the time he infamously shot his hunting buddy in the face are just a few of many moments teased in the trailer.

The comedic biopic is directed and co-written by Adam McKay, who won an Oscar for co-writing the 2015 financial comedy The Big Short. McKay reteams on Vice with bale, as well as Steve Carell, who plays Secretary of Defence Donald Rumsfeld.

Amy Adams also reunites with her frequent collaborator Bale, this time playing his on-screen wife as Lynne Cheney. Jesse Plemons, Alison Pill, Lily Rabe and Tyler Perry also star.

Vice, which lists McKay, Brad Pitt and Will Ferrell among the producers, opens on Christmas Day in the US.