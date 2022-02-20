Chrissy Teigen is ready to have another baby with the model and cookbook author confirming that she has started another cycle of In Vitro Fertilisation or IVF following the loss of her third child in September 2020.

“hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m… deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos. I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a [expletive], so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!,” posted the 36-year-old.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and the family Image Credit: Instagram

She continued saying: “But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn. Anyhow, Iove youuuuu??”

Teigen, who is known to share life’s highs and lows on Instagram, had earlier posted images of Legend and her going through loss of their third child Jack after she was diagnosed her with a partial placental abruption.

In a heartfelt essay she later posted on Medium, Teigen spoke about the trauma and why they felt the need to share it with the world. “I had always had placenta problems,” she wrote. “I had to deliver Miles a month early because his stomach wasn’t getting enough food from my placenta. But this was my first abruption.”

Teigen said she received bags of blood transfusions at the hospital, but that failed to help support the fluid around her son. After a couple nights, she said she knew it was time to say “goodbye.”

“He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either,” she wrote.

Teigen said her decision to take and post photos of the process was met with some support and criticism. She said Legend was “very hesitant” to take the photos, but she felt the need to share their story.

“I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos,” she continued. “How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”

Teigen also paid a touching tribute to Jack a year later on the anniversary of his death. “a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to,” Teigen wrote on Instagram alongside a heart wrenching image of her in a hospital bed with Legend by her side.

“i didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. mom and dad love you forever,” she added.