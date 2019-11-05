Irreverent, robe-loving star and her team were able to get it back online shortly after

Chrissy Teigen’s long-teased Cravings website, a companion to her eponymous cookbooks, is live. It officially launched on Monday much to the delight of the former model and Wordpress food blogger. That is, until it momentarily crashed within an hour of its debut.

The irreverent, robe-loving star and her team were able to get it back online shortly after, but not without sharing clips of a staged launch meeting in her bedroom first, which also featured her husband John Legend troubleshooting along with her team.

The Cravings website is an extension of her cookbooks — and sometimes her robust social-media feeds — in that it features the recipes from her best-sellers, 2016’s ‘Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat’ and its 2018 follow-up ‘Cravings: Hungry for More.’

Visitors are treated to recipes (such as roasted eggplant parm boats, creamy crab and arugula salad and Thai tom yum pork ribs). But there are also Teigen’s kitchen shenanigans, restaurant guides, holiday entertaining ideas and plenty of content that features Legend and their two kids, Luna and Miles.

There’s also a whole video series devoted to her silly mom dubbed ‘Pepper’s Corner,’ which highlights the Thai matriarch’s tricks, hacks and recipes.

“I’m so happy to share my latest food baby with all of you,” Teigen said in a press statement. “I’ve always loved interacting with fans, sharing ideas, recipes and even my failures in the kitchen on social media. I realised there was so much more I wanted to share so here goes a longer version with no text cap, no rules and A LOT MORE FOOD! DISCLAIMER: I don’t have any Michelin stars and Pepper’s opinions are her own and do not reflect those of her Cravings employer.”

Michelin stars notwithstanding, the ‘Lip Sync Battle’ host has garnered plenty of foodie cred. For that, Time named her among 2019’s 100 most influential people last April and the mag managed to snag renowned chef Eric Ripert to pen a glowing essay about her: “Chrissy’s cooking is truly excellent. She’s a true perfectionist and extremely precise ... Her cookbooks are made for people to cook at home, but they’re not something you just leave on the coffee table — they’re recipes you want to make over and over again.”

Teigen, who sells a cookware line at Target, is also featured in Momofuku chef David Chang’s new Netflix series ‘Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner.’

As if that weren’t enough, she can now officially be referred to as a YouTuber: Her very own Cravings-focused channel also launched last week.

The pithy Twitter star also fields wide-ranging inquiries in the delightful ‘Ask Chrissy’ section of her Cravings website, such as video game cheats, recipe hacks and what to do about a cat who hates potato chips. Users can personalise their experiences by creating a personal profile to submit new questions, bookmark content and share photos of their own dishes in each recipe’s comments section.