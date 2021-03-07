Trust model Chrissy Teigen to mix things up on her date night with her husband and American singer John Legend at an Indian restaurant. On March 7, she posted a video of her trying to bust some Bollywood moves to Varun Dhawan’s party anthem ‘Jaaneman Aah’.
While you can’t help but admire her spirit, her moves seemed rusty. But Bollywood hero Dhawan didn’t notice as he gave her a big thumps up and urged her to join the world of Bollywood.
Actress Parineeti Chopra, who also featured with Dhawan in this hit song, also gave her nod.
“Song choice APPROVED Chrissy!,” wrote Chopra on her video.
The 35-year-old model, who loves to be goofy on her social media handles, was in an Indian restaurant while she got inspired to dance in Bollywood style.
Within hours of posting the fun-filled video, Teigen has garnered more than three million views and over 2,000 comments.