Chrissy Teigen Image Credit: instagram.com/chrissyteigen

Chrissy Teigen has decided to bow out of a voice role in the Netflix comedy ‘Never Have I Ever’ in the wake of accusations that she once online bullied model and reality TV personality Courtney Stodden. A spokesman for the show said the role is expected to be recast.

“Chrissy Teigen has decided to step away from a guest voice-over role in one episode of the upcoming second season of Never Have I Ever,” a spokesperson for the show said, according to Deadline. “The role is expected to be recast.”

Teigen had been cast to guest narrate an episode of the upcoming season two of the coming-of-age comedy created by Mindy Kaling.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in Never Have I Ever Image Credit: Netflix

‘Never Have I Ever’ follows the adventures of a first-generation Indian American teenage girl navigating high school and a budding love life while dealing with the loss of her father.

Teigen issued a public apology on May 12 after Stodden revealed in an interview with Daily Beast that Teigen harassed them online a decade ago after Stodden married actor Doug Hutchison when they were 16 and he was 60. Stodden revealed that Teigen sent them direct messages with cruel taunts such as “I can’t wait for you to die.”

In the lengthy apology, Teigen wrote, “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls — in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll,” Teigen wrote in a Twitter post.

“I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fuelled all this, I want to also publicly apologise. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am,” she added.