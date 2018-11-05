Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, who is in India to shoot Netflix thriller Dhaka, shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses on social media.

The Avengers star, popular for his portrayal of Thor, shared three Instagram Stories showcasing tidbits from Ahmedabad. He landed in India last Sunday, but began shooting for the film on Saturday.

“Day 1, we are in India,” Hemsworth says as he pans the phone camera towards his stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton, and his make-up artist and “other legends”.

To introduce himself, Hemsworth says: “I’m Chris, I play dress up for a living.”

In another video snippet, he showcases his rugged get-up from a location where the shoot seems to be underway. Music plays in the backdrop as Hemsworth looks upbeat and excited.

A third video sees Hemsworth showing off goodies from his hotel room.

“I’ve got to India... It’s a welcome package... All edible, including my picture, hammer... Look at this, terrific,” Hemsworth says as he bites into an edible chocolate picture frame and into a chocolate version of Thor’s hammer.

Hemsworth is likely to also shoot in Mumbai for Dhaka, which is reportedly an action film in which the actor plays a character that has to liberate a kidnapped Indian boy.