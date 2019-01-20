A visitor checks Yves Saint Laurent's creations at the Christies auction house in Paris on January 18, 2019, during a presentation of Yves Saint Laurent's clothes that belonged to French actress Catherine Deneuve, and which will be sold on auction on next January 24. / AFP / ALAIN JOCARD Image Credit: AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 22, 2002 French fashion designer Yves Saint-Laurent (L) kisses French actress Catherine Deneuve at the Centre Georges Pompidou national museum for modern art in Paris, during Saint-Laurent's last fashion show. A collection of over 330 Yves Saint-Laurent designs from Catherine Deneuve's wardrobe will go under the hammer on January 24, 2019, at Christies auction house in Paris. Another Yves Saint-Laurent collection belonging to Lebanese businesswoman Mouna Ayoub will be auctioned at Cornette de Saint Cyr auction house in Paris on January 23, 2019. / AFP / PIERRE VERDY Image Credit: AFP