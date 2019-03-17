He has been dropped in the wake of multiple allegations of underage sex

Director Bryan Singer arrives at a screening of X-Men Apocalypse at a cinema in London, Britain, May 9, 2016.

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ director Bryan Singer has reportedly been fired from a proposed remake of 80s action film ‘Red Sonja’, in the wake of multiple allegations of underage sex.

As part of a wider report in the Hollywood Reporter about a separate sex scandal, in which Warner Bros CEO Kevin Tsujihara allegedly attempted to influence producers to hire actor Charlotte Kirk, with whom it was claimed he was having an affair — Tsujihara admitted to “mistakes in my personal life” — it was reported that ‘Red Sonja’ producer Avi Lerner has “dropped Singer from the project because he was unable to secure a domestic distributor”.

Lerner had signed Singer in September 2018 to direct a new version of the 1985 sword-and-sorcery yarn that starred Brigitte Nielsen and Arnold Schwarzenegger, with a rumoured $10 million (Dh36.72 million) fee for Singer — even though he had been fired from the Queen and Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody in December 2017.

However, the project appeared to have been put on hold after allegations against Singer of underage sex appeared in the Atlantic in January, which Singer denied as a “homophobic smear”.

Lerner also denounced the article as “agenda driven fake news”.

‘Red Sonja’ was withdrawn from Lerner’s studio Millennium Films’ sales pitch at the European Film Market at the Berlin film festival in February, with Millennium saying: “The project is not on the slate at the moment and is not for sale.”

Actor Rami Malek, who won the best actor Oscar for Bohemian Rhapsody, said in February that working with Singer on the film “was not pleasant, not at all”.