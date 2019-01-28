"And I see more than ever now how proud I am to be a part of our brotherhood and sisterhood of actors," said Alda. "It may never have been more urgent to see the world through another person's eyes. When a culture is divided so sharply, actors can help - a least a little - just by doing what we do. And the nice part is it's fun to do it. So my wish for all of us is: Let's stay playful."