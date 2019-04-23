Image Credit: Supplied

1. How did/will Ant-Man escape the Quantum Realm?

In the post-credits scene of ‘Ant-Man & the Wasp’, we witnessed Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) get stranded in the Quantum Realm. And the few people who knew he had travelled to the Quantum Realm and could have helped him escape turned to dust thanks to Thanos’ population-halving snap. But, we’re clearly going to meet the size-altering superhero in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, seeing as he’s widely featured in all the promotional material from Disney-Marvel so far. There’s some talk of time travel going around, and this is presumably one of the ways he escapes, but this will have to be one of the main issues the makers will have to address in ‘Endgame’.

2. What will the Captain America — Iron Man reunion be like?

“It’s not about how much we lost, it’s about how much we have left,” Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) says in one of the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailers, and this quote will likely set the tone for the only ‘Avengers’ reunion we care about (not counting the Iron Man- Spider-Man reunion, of course). The last time we saw Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man, the two were facing off in ‘Captain America: Civil War’, about the Sokovia Accords and Bucky, the Winter Soldier, which seem like distant and much simpler problems now. If their separation was painful, we imagine the two leaders reuniting will be nothing short of a tear-jerker, but the circumstances under which they’ll meet again are being kept under wraps, of course.

3. What happened to Hawkeye?

Last we saw Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), he’d called time out on Avengers duty to spend time with his family, which means he was MIA in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and had sat out the war against Thanos. But trailers show a broodier version of the superhero, complete with a mohawk and emo clothes as he presumably takes on the Ronin moniker, which could only mean one thing: dead family members. If this is the case, ‘Endgame’ will have to spend some time catching the rest of us up on what’s going on with Hawkeye. Also, if that sun-tinged flashback scene in the trailers shows Hawkeye training a young girl, again presumably his daughter, and fans have theorised she could be Hawkgirl (even though, in the comics, Hawkgirl is only his protege and has no familial ties with him).

4. Will we see Gamora, Heimdall and Loki return?

Since Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Heimdall (Idris ELba) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) died at Thanos’ hands pre-snap, unlike the rest of our superheroes, the chances of these characters returning seem even more slim. However, seeing that a new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ movie is in the works, there is a greater probability of Gamora being raised from the dead one way or the other. Seeing that Loki is also getting his own standalone TV series on the forthcoming Disney+ streaming service, and assuming this is set in the post-‘Endgame’ timeline, Loki is also set for a resurrection. This leaves Heimdall, and if the other two can return, why not him?

5. Where in the world has Captain Marvel been?