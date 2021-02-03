Angelina Jolie Image Credit: AFP

Actress and activist Angelina Jolie has opened about parenthood and happily approaching 50 in the March 2021 issue of British Vogue.

Jolie, who has six children, says life is slowly returning to normal after her difficult and drawn out divorce from Brad Pitt. They got married in 2014 after dating for many years and having three biological children together. However, two years after the marriage, they separated and in 2019 their divorce was finalised.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in a file photo Image Credit: AP

“The past few years have been pretty hard. I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body,” Jolie told Vogue.

However, the ‘Maleficent’ star seems to be on good terms with her ex, saying that he lives five minutes away as she wants the children to be close to their dad.

Jolie, 45, also opened up about feeling “victorious” about ageing because her mum died at age 56 due to ovarian cancer.

Angelina Jolie with her children Image Credit: Agencies

“I do like being older. I feel much more comfortable in my forties than I did when I was younger. Maybe because… I don’t know… maybe because my mom didn’t live very long, so there’s something about age that feels like a victory instead of a sadness for me,” she said.

The actress famously underwent major surgery when she learnt that due to her family’s medical history, she had a high risk of developing breast cancer. In February 2013, Jolie had a preventive double mastectomy. Then in March 2015, she had her ovaries and Fallopian tubes removed due to test results showing she was at risk for cancer.