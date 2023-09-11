Actress Helen Flanagan appeared to take aim at her ex-fiance, Scott Sinclair, in a video with their two-year-old son.

The actress, 33, split from her footballer beau almost a year ago, but made a jibe at him on social media. Helen and Scott share three children together — eight-year-old Matilda, five-year-old Delilah, and two-year-old Charlie, and are now raising them as co-parents, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

They shockingly broke off their engagement after almost 15 years together in October 2022 and rumours of a rekindling have swirled over the past year.

However, she has since posted a video which implied he was seeing other women. Taking to TikTok, Helen filmed herself with her son Charlie. She captioned the video: “POV - when your babies’ about to go to their dad’s”.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the ‘Rosie Webster’ star lip synced to an audio clip from the movie 'Norbit' as she said “Little Miss Skinny B***h gonna be there?”

She then cut to Charlie as he tried to copy the audio as it continued: “Oh you mean Miss Ling Ling?” Helen mouthed: “Oh you know d**n well I ain’t talking about no Miss Ling Ling I’m talking about Miss Thing Thing from that picnic.” She captioned her short video: “Just jokes.”

Her post comes after she hailed her ex-fiance Scott as “the best thing that ever happened to me” in a recent video, calling their relationship “really special”.

“I was with my ex for like...forever. I was with my ex from 19 to 31,” she explained as she applied her primer in a chatty home video. “He was like my ‘one’. I remember when we first got together, I was so in love with him. He was like the best thing that ever happened to me really because he was just like, my life. We had a really nice relationship. It was really special. And obviously, we had three children together.”