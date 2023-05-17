She has been a regular fixture on the Cannes red carpet since 2017, barring 2020 when the globe was struck by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It has always been a dream since I was a young girl to glide down the Cannes red carpet, and for the last few years, I have been living that childhood fantasy. It’s such a beautiful experience, and I can never get tired of this,” said Bodi in an exclusive interview with Gulf News from Cannes.

Farhana Bodi Image Credit: Supplied

On the opening night of the prestigious festival, Bodi – an Indian who grew up in South Africa and is now based in the UAE with her young son – chose a bow-laden gown from Dubai-based fashion house Atelier Zuhra. Every year, she’s invited to the festival to promote luxury brands and hotels.

Farhana Bodi often travels with her son and mixes a bit of play with work Image Credit: Instagram/FarhanaBodi

“Since I have been attending the festival for several years, I have made many friends who happen to be celebrities. It can get overwhelming, but it’s a great way to meet everyone and network. The exposure that you get from attending such a festival is huge,” said Bodi.

Farhana Bodi at Cannes 2023 Image Credit: Instagram/FarhanaBodi

The red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival is an iconic symbol of glamour and prestige in the world of cinema. Stretching along the famous Promenade de la Croisette, the fashion and film spectacle serves as a showcase for filmmakers, actors, celebrities, and influencers from around the globe. It’s an event that fuses art, fashion, glamour, and film.

Farhana Bodi opts for black gown with feather detailing in Cannes 2022. Cannes is as much about the fashion and glamour, as it's about the movies Image Credit: Instagram/FarhanaBodi

So how did she get red-carpet ready?

“My diet was very, very strict. I was on a low-carb diet filled with fish, vegetables, and boiled eggs. I was doing Pilates, strength training and cardio every day. I even hired a personal trainer for the last few months,” said Bodi. “I have been working very hard, and I stuck to my super strict diet for several months.”

Farhana Bodi at her home in Dubai Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

While it may appear glamorous and effortless, striking a sharp figure in a form-fitting gown and walking around in vertiginous heels isn’t as easy as it looks. She has a string of photoshoots for brands ranging from fashion to hospitality in the coming few days.

“The key is to make it look easy, but months of work and preparation go into this … But I love attending Cannes for the exposure and luxury brands alone. I love going for walks in the morning and on the beach,” said Bodi. “I love the seafood here, and it’s a great place to chill out.”

Farhana Bodi at her Cannes outing in 2022 in a billowing Fuchsia gown Image Credit: Instagram/FarhanaBodi

She also adds that there’s a lot of pressure to choose the right red-carpet look every night. She has been meticulously working with local and international designers to come up with an impressive fashion diary this year.

“The opening night where I wore this vibrant and daring gown was brilliant. I am daring in terms of my personality, and I am particular that all my looks will stand out and blow everyone’s minds. So there’s pressure and fun to be had,” said Bodi.

Farhana Bodi and her dramatic gown Image Credit: Supplied

As always, Bodi — who has over 2.6 million followers on her Instagram page — believes in the power of manifestation.

“I am a go-getter, and I believe in manifesting my dreams. I believe in working towards my dreams and goals,” said Bodi. “It’s been an incredible journey from Dubai to Cannes, and I can’t wait to return next year too.”