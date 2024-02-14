K-pop idol and actor Cha Eun-woo is all set to kick off his career as a soloist this month. The Astro member’s agency Fantagio, has finally unveiled the trailer of his debut solo mini album Entity, set to release on February 15.

The 52-second long clip, which feels like a movie trailer according to fans, portrays a distressed Eun-woo shedding tears for his lost love.

In the trailer, the True Beauty actor shares the screen with American actress India Eisley, who plays his love interest.

The two were entangled in a dating rumour earlier this year. However, it was later confirmed that the speculation was false – the pair had just been working together on the album.

In another dramatic prologue video, released today Eun-woo can be seen pondering while holding an hourglass.

The star made his acting debut in 2014 in the drama ‘Modern Farmer’, before debuting as a member of the K-pop boy band Astro on February 23, 2016 with the album ‘Spring Up’.

This will be his first solo appearance eight years after his music debut.

According to the officially translated description of the album, Eun-woo participated in writing lyrics for all the songs of this album, which “contain honest stories”.

The title song of the album is called 'Stay’. It is a country pop song with a calm yet powerful acoustic guitar performance. “The lyrics contain a message of comfort to everyone who is sad after breaking up with a loved one,” the album description read.

Some other songs in the six-track album are titled ‘Where I Am’, ‘You’re the best’, and ‘Memories’.

The album includes alternative rock, indie pop, and even a pop ballad, showcasing Eun-woo's exploration of different music genres.

The artist is also preparing for a fan concert, which will begin at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Seoul on February 17. The Astro member will be performing his solo songs at the event titled, ‘Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator] in Seoul’.

Meanwhile, fans are also eagerly waiting to see the star in MBC's upcoming drama 'Wonderful World'.

The K-drama is an emotional thriller about Eun Soo-hyun (Kim Nam-joo), a woman who seeks revenge after the tragic loss of her son. When the culprit manages to evade punishment through the legal system, she decides to pursue justice on her own. Eun-woo will star as Kwon Sun-yool, who leads a rough life after dropping out of medical school until he unexpectedly becomes entangled with Soo-hyun.

After impressing fans with his acting and comedic timing in his most recent drama, ‘A Good Day to be a Dog’, he is ditching his usual rom-com and school yard roles to transform into a bike-riding welder with a rugged look.