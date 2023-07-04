As K-pop idol Jungkook gets ready for his official solo debut next week, his solo songs from the past are climbing up the global music charts.

Jungkook of K-pop group BTS topped the iTunes Top Song charts of 83 territories around the world with ‘Still With You’, one of his recently released self-composed solo pieces, the band's agency said Tuesday.

According to the South Korean news agency, Yonhap, the song was first uploaded on the music-sharing service SoundCloud for free download in 2020 ahead of the seventh anniversary of his debut.

On Monday, the song was formally re-released on various music streaming platforms, along with ‘My You’, another self-composed solo song from the vocalist.

‘Still With You’ by the BTS golden maknae (the youngest member of the band), sat atop the iTunes Top Song charts in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, and other countries as of 9am Tuesday.

‘My You’ was the number 1 hit on the iTunes Top Song charts of 15 countries, including Finland, Paraguay, Japan, and Qatar, Yonhap reported.

Jungkook will release his first official solo song, ‘Seven’, on July 14, making him the sixth member of BTS to do so.

Jungkook also stays strong on the Billboard charts with his collaboration with US singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, ‘Left and Right’ (2022), sitting at number 179 on the Billboard Global Exclusive US singles chart on the week of July 1. This is the 38th week the singer appeared on Billboard, the longest for a K-pop soloist.

Jungkook's solo track ‘Euphoria’ (2018) stayed on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart for the 92nd week this week. The song was Jungkook's solo track but did not mark his solo debut because it was included in BTS's album, ‘Love Yourself: Answer’ (2018).

‘Dreamers’ (2022), one of the official songs for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 by Jungkook, became the only World Cup theme song to top the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart. The singer became the fastest K-pop solo artist to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify with ‘Dreamers’, ‘Stay Alive’ and ‘Left and Right’, according to the Guinness World Records in May last year.

Taking to Weverse on Thursday, BTS agency BigHit Music posted a statement sharing details about the new release, Seven. In a post titled: "Jungkook Solo Digital Single Seven Release", the agency wrote: "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We are pleased to inform you about the release of Seven, the solo digital single by BTS member Jungkook. Seven is an invigorating summer song that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jungkook's charm.

"We hope that Seven will bring your summer fun to the next level. As Jungkook kicks off his official solo activities, we ask you to extend your utmost anticipation and support for his digital single and many other activities to come.”

After the announcement, Jungkook took to Weverse, a K-pop fans online community, on Thursday, to talk about Seven in a live video.

He said, "The single comes out on the 14th. It's quite great and I'm so excited. I believe you guys must've waited for it a lot. I just want to let you know that I am working on my album too. Since I am also working on my album, don't feel sad that it's a single…. I filmed the MV, it was really fun. I want to do even better and become even cooler…. I hope you like the single, I worked hard on recording it. You guys are looking forward to it, right? Please look forward to it."

Report on So-hee starring in Jungkook's Seven

On Saturday, Korean news outlet OSEN reported that South Korean actress and model Han So-hee would be featured in the music video for Jungkook’s solo debut song.

As per the report, So-hee completed filming for the music video in Los Angeles last month.

The actress, who has wowed fans in popular K-Dramas such as My Name, Soundtrack #1, and Nevertheless, has starred in other music videos, including SHINee’s music video for ‘Tell Me What To Do’.

So-hee’s Instagram was flooded with comments after the report was published.

BigHit Music responds

According to reports on multiple South Korean entertainment websites, BigHit Music responded to the reports: “It is difficult to confirm whether Han So-hee will be appearing in BTS’ Jungkook’s solo music video.”