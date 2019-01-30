While insisting that the inspiration for the novel “certainly had nothing to do with the #MeToo movement, which didn’t become a trending story until after it had been sent off to the publisher”, she recognises that there is a synchronicity in the proportion of female novelists who appear on the back of her envelope. “As to why so many women are turning to those stories at the moment I don’t know. You could think of half a dozen reasons, some optimistic and some non-optimistic,” she says. “We’re bombarded with ephemera. One day a book is top of the bestseller list and six months later you struggle to remember its name; these [classical] stories are thousands of years old. There is an appetite for things that have stood the test of time as our lives change so rapidly. They have an agreed significance, even if we don’t agree on what that significance is.”