But what King has actually created on his island are three young women who are trained to privation, and who — lacking anything but his myths to believe in — are frighteningly focused on their own survival. Foot soldiers. How much money must King have had, to own a house off the grid and keep a family of five supplied for decades? The family does get some income, it is implied, by treating women from the mainland who come seeking therapies, including the “water cure” of the title. But since the reader also knows that being drowned has never cured women of anything — quite the opposite — we are left to wonder what King has told these women, and why they believe him. And how powerful that belief must be, since sometimes the cure seems to be effective. Then again, faith healing always has a few success stories. That’s how the con works.