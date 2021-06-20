As the world observes Father’s Day on June 20, Bollywood writer, filmmaker, and cancer survivor Tahira Kashay Khurrana cheekily announced her plans to write a new book,
Entitled ‘The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother’, this will be Kashyap’s fifth book.
“I love dads (mine and my kids’) but on Father’s Day I want to share some special news about my new book!! It’s sinful and hopefully delightful... It’s called... THE 7 SINS OF BEING A MOTHER!! Swipe to see my calmness about it. #newbook #comingsoon #author @juggernaut.in,” wrote Kashyap.
This new book comes on the heels of her widely-acclaimed book ‘12 Commandments of Being A Woman’ last year. She has also written books including ‘Cracking The Code: My Journey in Bollywood’ and ‘Souled Out’.
During the lock down in India in May last year, she also published a series of personal, short stories called ‘The Lockdown Tales’ on her Instagram account.
“My stories are organic. I write my stories and then place my phone on a tissue box holder, press record and start narrating my stories. It all happens in one go … Writing and reading stories can be an indulgent, therapeutic and relaxing experience for some. I just want to evoke emotions through my stories. I want my stories to touch you emotionally,” said Kashyap in an earlier interview with Gulf News.
She usually wakes up early to get her writing done.
“I love writing and stories come naturally to me,” she added.