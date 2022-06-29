Bollywood actress Shenaz Treasury is apt to walk past an acquaintance and not acknowledge them, she confessed recently. The ‘Ishq Vishk’ star suffers from prosopagnosia, a condition that results in the inability to recognize faces.
In her Instagram Stories, Treasury explained, “I have been diagnosed with prosopagnosia 2. Now, I understand why I've never been able to put faces together. It's a cognitive disorder. I always felt ashamed that I can't recognise faces. I recognise voices "
The TV actress also mentioned the symptoms of the disorder. She wrote, “Signs and symptoms of face blindness/prosopagnosia. 1. You have failed to recognise a close friend or family member, especially when you weren’t expecting to see them. Yes, that is me. Takes me a minute to register who the person is. Sometimes even a close friend I haven’t seen in a while.”
She continued, “You have difficulty recognising neighbours, friends, coworkers, clients, schoolmates. People you know expect you to recognise them. Failing to recognise someone might make you seem aloof. Many sufferers report losing friends and offending coworkers because they have failed to recognise them. This is me. And I thought I was just dumb.” Shenaz also shared she cannot tell the difference between two movie or TV show characters who “have the same height and build and hairstyle”.
The actor is currently working as a travel blogger. Her movie credits includes ‘Umar’, ‘Aagey Se Right’, ‘Radio’, ‘Luv Ka The End’, ‘Delhi Belly’ and many others.
Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, too, doesn’t find it easy remembering faces. In a recent interview with a magazine the actor claimed, he struggles to remember new people and recognize their faces, and this causes them to think he is “remote and aloof” or “self-absorbed”.