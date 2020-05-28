In a new TikTok video, the Bollywood actress presents a dance with a candle

Madhuri Dixit-Nene has started a new campaign called #CandleOfHope to spread positivity and hope amid the dark coronavirus pandemic.

In a new TikTok video, she presents a dance with a candle.

#CandleOfHope and #WholesomeMemes are trending hashtags on the platform wherein celebrities and creators are creating videos to spread hope, positivity and feel good content.

Meanwhile, Dixit-Nene has forayed into the world of singing with her debut single, ‘Candle’.

“‘Candle’ showcases a glimpse of my journey so far, which has been full of surprises, struggles, celebrations and soul-searching. But the one thing that ties this journey together is love and hope that everything happens for all the right reasons,” she said.