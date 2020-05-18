Salman Khan Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has filmed in Abu Dhabi frequently, urged residents in the UAE capital to be real heroes in the critical time of the coronavirus outbreak in the region.

“Abu Dhabi is a beautiful place and I love the city. I have stayed there many times. The people are great and they will take care of you well. Don’t step out of home unless absolutely necessary ... These are critical times and it’s not the time to meet family and friends. Stay home,” said Khan in Hindi, urging the residents to maintain social distancing and undergo tests if they show symptoms of COVID-19.

The video, which shows Khan urging everyone to be heroes, also switches to montages of Abu Dhabi health officials performing their tasks efficiently in COVID-19 testing booths.

“If you are in Abu Dhabi and you have a fever, cough or diffciulty in breathing. Please go to the nearest COVID-19 testing centre in Abu Dhabi,” said the actor.

His message comes days ahead of the Eid holidays next week.

Khan, who is one of Bollywood’s most bankable and popular actors, has joined hands with Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre to promote safety measures during COVID-19.

The superstar, who is currently staying in his Panvel farmhouse near Mumbai and maintaining social distancing, has been consistently urging his fans to be real heroes during the pandemic.

“Do the right thing, like heroes do,” Khan urged his fans in Hindi.

Salman Khan has often filmed his blockbusters in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied