Salman Khan could not attend close friend Katrina Kaif’s wedding in Rajasthan earlier this month, but he did find time in his busy schedule to jet off to Jaipur over the weekend to attend the marriage of NCP leader and former Union minister Praful Patel’s son.
Khan, who was joined by his fellow Bollywood veterans Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in Jaipur, also took to the stage to break into a jig at Prajay Patel’s wedding with one of his popular dance numbers ‘Jumme Ki Raat’, from his film ‘Kick’.
As Khan got his groove on, Shetty Kundra, who recently performed with the actor in Riyadh, also broke out into an impromptu dance as the bride and groom and their families looked on. Videos of the jig have gone viral on social media, which also feature Kapoor dancing in his signature style.
DJ Clement Dsouza, who also performed at the Rambagh Palace for the wedding, also posted pictures with Khan, along Indian cricketer MS Dhoni who was also in attendance with his wife Sakshi Dhoni.
The VIP wedding also saw Indian Member of Parliament and Bollywood star Jaya Bachchan fly down for the event, along with designer Manish Malhotra.
Several politicians and industrialists also flew down for the event including Anil Ambani, Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar and Aditya Thackeray.