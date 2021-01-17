Top celebrity chef CZN Burak gave Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi a taste of drama and spectacle as he hosted her at his new eponymous Turkish-Middle Eastern contemporary restaurant at the Boulevard Point in Dubai.
A video of her taking culinary pointers from Burak has now landed in our hands, but it’s yet to be determined when she visited the dining space.
The fun-filled video is laced with shots of Fatehi attempting to make his delicacies over an open fire and the chef egging her on to be more ambitous near the cracking fire. The actress is seen attempting to make a lamb roasted in salt and Kunefe and trying to get the lay of his handmade oven.
The Bollywood star is also seen tasting some of his signature dishes.
The Canadian star, who is known for her amazing dance skills, was last seen in ‘Street Dancer 3D’ along with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Her next release is ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’ with Ajay Devgn.