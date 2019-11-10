Video for singer B Praak’s single ‘Filhall’ was partly filmed in the city

Dubai plays a fleeting role in bringing to life new Akshay Kumar-led single about heartbreak, ‘Filhall’, sung by B Praak.

The video, which released on November 9 also featuring Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur, shows B Praak walking by Shaikh Zayed Road and old parts of Dubai lamenting about unrequited love and the power of unresolved love affairs.

“After being in the industry for so long, I decided to make my music video debut because some things are better felt than explained. Presenting #Filhall!,” tweeted Kumar yesterday.

While the actor’s portions have been set in a hospital in India, the scenes where B Praak features is set in the UAE. The brassy Punjabi singer is in a trench coat walking the streets of Dubai crooning about two star-crossed lovers and their unexpected meeting under grim circumstances.

In the single, Kumar plays a doctor whose ex-lover lands in hospital after a near-fatal accident and the encounter triggers old memories.

The single, though cheesy and overdramatic, has been well liked by B Praak and Kumar’s fans.

Actor Siddarth Malhotra called it a ‘heartfelt and emotional’ song, while the fans have been showering it with a lot of attention.