Director Faruk Kabir says his romantic thriller ‘Khuda Hafiz’ will to light a new side of actor Vidyut Jammwal.
Jammwal ventures into a romance-action genre for the first time with this film. While the plot is still under wraps, it is being said the movie will be based on true incidents. It is scheduled to release in early 2020. .
“You are going to see a side of VJ [Jammwal] as an actor that you have not witnessed before and he is going to move you and stir you with a very honest and intense portrayal of a character and not an action star (like he is known to be). In a nutshell, ‘Khuda Hafiz’ works because Vidyut and my personal bond and professional trust works,” Kabir said.
The filmmaker, known for ‘Allah Ke Banday’, asserted that working on ‘Khuda Hafiz’ was challenging.
“We have just finished a 54 day schedule in Uzbekistan and in minus 6 degree temperatures and we needed all the resolve inside us to pull through well on all counts. In-terms of exceptions, I want to always think about content from an audience point of view, I like my actors and my camera to perform for an audience point of view, to give them an experience of a story. So most of my work and efforts are always to achieve that sublime state of getting it emotionally and dramatically right for an audience. So what you can expect is a story that is both emotionally charged and dramatically thrilling to watch,” he added.