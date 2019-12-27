Image Credit:

Director Faruk Kabir says his romantic thriller ‘Khuda Hafiz’ will to light a new side of actor Vidyut Jammwal.

Jammwal ventures into a romance-action genre for the first time with this film. While the plot is still under wraps, it is being said the movie will be based on true incidents. It is scheduled to release in early 2020. .

“You are going to see a side of VJ [Jammwal] as an actor that you have not witnessed before and he is going to move you and stir you with a very honest and intense portrayal of a character and not an action star (like he is known to be). In a nutshell, ‘Khuda Hafiz’ works because Vidyut and my personal bond and professional trust works,” Kabir said.

The filmmaker, known for ‘Allah Ke Banday’, asserted that working on ‘Khuda Hafiz’ was challenging.