Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala's film 1942: A Love Story, which hit the screens in 1994, has completed 30 years of its release in Bollywood.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who made his directorial venture with the film, got nostalgic as his film clocked 30 years.

Recalling directing one of the most memorable films, Chopra said, "I cannot believe it's been 30 years, it seems like yesterday. But yes, it was great fun to direct this film - it was the first time ever we built that set. Nobody had ever made such a big set till '1942: A Love Story' happened. Anil and Jackie and Anupam Kher, Manisha and all of them were absolutely excellent - I loved making that film like most films... I love making them."

Besides actors' performance, the film is still being remembered for its songs such as 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga'.

The plot of the movie was set in 1942, a few years before India's independence in 1947. The film showcased the love story of Naren Singh (Anil Kapoor) and Rajjo Pathak (Manisha Koirala) against the backdrop of social and political unrest amid India's revolutionary movement in the 1940s. While Anil Kapoor as Naren Singh played the role of an apolitical son of a British colonial employee, Manisha Koirala as Rajjo Pathak was cast as the daughter of a freedom fighter.