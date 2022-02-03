Veteran Bollywood actor Ramesh Deo has passed away at the age of 93 after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday.

The Marathi actor known for playing notable roles in 1956 ‘Andhala Magto Ek Dola’ and 1971 cult classic ‘Anand’, 1962 ‘Aarti’, 1974 ‘Aap Ki Kasam,’ celebrated his 93rd birthday on January 30.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took to his Twitter to express grief over the actor’s demise.

“With the demise of veteran actor Ramesh Dev, a glorious chapter of Marathi drama-filmmaking has come to an end. The great artist who has been ruling the hearts of Marathi drama-film lovers for many decades on the strength of his beautiful personality and all-around acting has passed away. A heartfelt tribute!” he tweeted.

Maharashtra Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan also tweeted: “Sad Demise of veteran actor Ramesh Dev, marks the end of an era in Indian Film Industry. He was an institution within for generations of actors and filmmakers and a great human being. Today, let’s bid final farewell to this evergreen actor who lived every moment of his life.”

Deo, who made his acting debut in the form of a cameo in the 1951 Marathi film ‘Paatlaachi Por’ has worked in more than 200 Hindi films, 100 Marathi films and several Marathi dramas with over 200 showings in his long career. He also produced feature films, television serials and several ad films.

In January 2013, the ‘Nivdung’ actor received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 11th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF).

Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene also expressed sorrow over his death. “Saddened to hear the news of evergreen personality, Shri. Ramesh Deo ji. Condolences to the family,” posted the actress.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of #RameshDeo kaka !! His contribution to Marathi and Hindi cinema is unforgettable! Indebted to him for giving me my first break as an actor, in Marathi Cinema! Heartfelt condolences to

@Ajinkyad and @AbhinayDeo and families,” posted filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher also posted his condolences. “First time I saw the wonderful actor was in the film #Anand. Dearest #RameshDeo ji! The world of theatre and cinema will miss you! My heartfelt condolences to the family!”

Former Minister of Civil Aviation in India Praful Patel wrote: “Saddened by the demise of veteran actor Shri Ramesh Deo ji. He immortalised many roles with his superb acting. His legacy will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family members.”