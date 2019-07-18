The actor is remembered for his role in his debut film ‘Apanjan’

Yesteryears actor Swarup Dutta, known for his performances in Bengali films such as ‘Pita Putra’ and ‘Harmonium’, died on Wednesday at the age of 78.

The septuagenarian was admitted at a city hospital in Kolkata on Saturday and he breathed his last at 6.10 am on Wednesday.

The actor who had been suffering from age-related ailments is survived by his wife and a son.

Dutta’s debut film was Tapan Sinha’s ‘Apanjan’ (1968), and he made a mark in the Bengali film and theatre industries owing to his versatile actings kills in numerous films of the 70s.