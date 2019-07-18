Yesteryears actor Swarup Dutta, known for his performances in Bengali films such as ‘Pita Putra’ and ‘Harmonium’, died on Wednesday at the age of 78.
The septuagenarian was admitted at a city hospital in Kolkata on Saturday and he breathed his last at 6.10 am on Wednesday.
The actor who had been suffering from age-related ailments is survived by his wife and a son.
Dutta’s debut film was Tapan Sinha’s ‘Apanjan’ (1968), and he made a mark in the Bengali film and theatre industries owing to his versatile actings kills in numerous films of the 70s.
“His acting in Tapan Sinha’s 1968 film ‘Apanjan’ has left a remarkable impression in the minds of the viewers. His demise created an irreplaceable void in the world of acting,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a statement.