The International Indian Film Academy Awards, which were scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, Yas Island on May 20 and 21 have now been postponed to July.
The new dates for the 22nd edition of the IIFA Awards have been revealed as a three-day event, taking place on July 14, 15 and 16 of this year.
The news comes in light of the passing of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on May 13 and the Ministry of Presidential Affairs announcing a 40-day mourning period in the UAE.
“Further confirmations and updates on the new IIFA schedule will be shared soon,” revealed an official statement from IIFA, while adding that customers who have purchased tickets and packages will be contacted by respective companies to reschedule for the new dates of the event.
The IIFA Awards are often compared to the Indian Oscars, with the event travelling to a new country every year. This year’s event is being held in Abu Dhabi, with the organisers earlier announcing Salman Khan as this year’s host of the main awards night.