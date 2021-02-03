Taapsee Pannu Image Credit: PTI

Taapsee Pannu knows a thing or two about the toxic social media culture plaguing celebrities, with the Bollywood star often finding herself on the receiving end of hate speech and death threats on Twitter and Instagram.

However, even the ‘Pink’ actress is struggling with the toxicity levels she has been subjected to lately.

“Social media gives everyone a certain power which not everyone is equipped to handle sensibly. A lot of them use it the wrong way. Since, it’s [India] a free country anyone can say anything, and the limits of how far one can go are not specified,” the Bollywood star recently said in an interview with entertainment portal SpotBoye.

The actress stated she tries not to engage trolls but human nature gets the better of her sometimes.

“I guess it’s human to get provoked. Most of the time I don’t allow myself to get provoked. The alarming thing is, there’s so much of the toxicity one just gets used to it and immune to. I don’t know whom it’s more unfortunate for that I’ve gotten so used to the toxicity that it doesn’t affect me anymore,” the actress said in the same interview.

“I think social media has really affected our social fibre. It is very overrated and we have given it way too much importance than it truly deserves. All of us are to blame for it,” she stated at the time.

“When you sign on to become a public figure who has the power to affect masses, then you should also know the cons that come with the job.”

When asked about how one learns to live with the negativity, Pannu revealed she had managed to work it all out.

“The trolls out there are waiting for me to respond in their language. I don’t want to stoop down to that level because that’s not my level. I have a certain class and I am going to maintain that dignity by answering them through my work and being more mature about things,” she stated. “And you know what’s so funny? Most of these trolls don’t even follow me. At least follow me and increase my followers if you want to talk about me the entire day.”

“What bothers me more is the broader society in general who have the mind and understanding to make a learnt opinion but choose to stay silent,” she added.

While speaking to Spotboye, Pannu also revealed her family does get affected by all the negativity.

“It does affect them because they are not part of the entertainment industry. They are not used to it. But it is a part of my life and they will have to get used to it. I have had conversations with my family on this matter.”