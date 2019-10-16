Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan at the screening of "Bard of Blood" in Mumbai on Sep 23, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Shah Rukh Khan has not announced a new film since his ‘Zero’ debacle last December. A video of the superstar walking out of Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar’s office went viral on social media, sending fans into a tizzy.

The video only compounded speculations that have been triggered off lately, ever since Khan said he was reading scripts and would announce his next film in a month or two.

Khan’s fans have now started doing guesswork over what his trip to Atlee’s office means.

In fact, many impatient fans, speculating that the Bollywood superstar might be in talks with Atlee for a new film, want a confirmation right now. #WeWantConfirmationSRKandAtlee has started trending on Twitter.

The 33-year-old Atlee Kumar is among Tamil mainstream cinema’s most in-demand directors, having made blockbusters such as ‘Theri’ and ‘Mersal’. His new film ‘Bigil’ is set to release later this month.

Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Atlee won’t be a remake of any South Indian hit but an original script, a source told koimoi.com.

Reportedly, Atlee wrote the script a while back and the film, an action drama, is meant to be an all-out commercial entertainer to be produced by SRK’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.

The website quotes the source as saying that Atlee could be paid Rs300 million if the film happens.

However, no official announcement has come from either party yet, and fans have kept Twitter abuzz asking for a confirmation. Since Atlee’s films such as ‘Theri’, ‘Mersal’ and ‘Bigil’ star Tamil superstar Vijay, many fans have said they want SRK and Vijay together in one movie.

On Tuesday afternoon, a fan tweeted: “SRK Fans And Vijay Fans becomes Friends Now... Party Starts... We will celebrate SRK movies from now... Kollywood Samrat Thalapathy fans love Bollywood Samrat SRK.”

Another wrote: “SRK acting & stardom, Atlee mass action direction, just think after #Bigil those come together? Just imagine what happens on box office”.

“If this news is true, #SRK back with bang RIP all box office records,” wrote another user.

“Just opened twitter & came to know that SRK’s next is with Atlee by seeing many tweets! God plz make this happen. We need this badly... mass action + social message... SRK + Atlee mass,” wrote still another fan.