Indian National Award-winning actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga’, has said she doesn’t believe in labels, which are associated with the actors in the film industry.
Ahuja was interacting with the media at the promotional press conference of ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga’, along with his co-stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, director Shelly Chopra Dhar and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra in Mumbai on Monday.
Ahuja is playing a gay character in the forthcoming movie.
When asked whether she had second thoughts about playing her character, Ahuja said, “I don’t know about bold character but there is one thing that I don’t believe in and that’s ‘labels’. When I decide to do a film or a character, I get encouraged by the fact that nobody else would say yes to it except for me.”
When asked whether she thinks that she is pushing the envelope for Indian actresses by taking up these roles, she said, “I don’t think I am immodest enough to say something like that. I am humble enough to understand that I am certain kind of person and actor. I can’t do what other people do so, I can only do what I can do. I don’t think I am talented enough to do what other people do, So, I am very happy in my space. I am just trying my very best to do what I can do.”
Kapoor is collaborating with his actress-daughter Ahuja for the first time with ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga’.
When asked about his first reaction when he heard script of the film, which revolved around a bold subject, Kapoor said, “When I hear a script, I don’t go into the knowledge of everything. If I love the story and the character and if I am in that character then, the rest follows.”
“I am not a political person. I am very liberal person. I believe in ‘live and let live’ policy and that’s my way of thinking and that’s the way I am. I believe in a democratic society. Otherwise, when I listen to a story that time, I am an actor. If I love the story and I love my role then I just do it. After that, whatever happens, it’s entirely up to the audience,” he added.
Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and directed by debutant Shelly Chopra Dhar, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga’ is set to release in India on February 1.