Mumbai: Actress Soha Ali Khan at the Jio MAMI 20th Mumbai Film Festival concluded in Mumbai on Nov 1, 2018. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Soha Ali Khan says it is difficult to be plain spoken in today’s times as there is no tolerance, especially in the social media world.

“I think it is difficult for anyone to be blunt in today’s time. I mean we celebrate freedom of expression and speech, but the people who do speak out, we don’t seem to have much tolerance for that... at least on social media because you can see when you say something, you end up offending a lot of people,” said Khan.

The 40-year-old actress said the hate sometimes remains at word level, but sometimes it escalates into brutality.