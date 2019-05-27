Agastya with his sister Navya Naveli Nanda. Image Credit:

Actor Amitabh Bachchan was filled with pride as his grandson Agastya graduated from the Sevenoaks School in Kent, UK.

Agastya is the son of Amitabh’s daughter Shweta, who shared multiple photographs from the graduation ceremony.

“In the blink of an eye. Congratulations Gus, you made it,” Shweta wrote with one picture.

On his blog, Amitabh wrote: “Another (grandchild) several miles away graduates and it’s a moment of great pride and joy... The family is all with him and there are frequent messages and pictures flying about.

“But I mean, he was just born the other day and we had all been around his mother at Breach Candy Hospital, and carried him into the world with affection and love... And there he is today, spanking big boy, carnation on his suit lapel, hair flushed back and looking very British... And taller than everyone else in the family.

“Err...almost... still have to see where he measures against Abhishek and me,” added the actor, who towers at more than 6 feet.

Abhishek also congratulated his nephew Agastya.

Apart from praising Agastya, Amitabh also shared a photograph of a card made by Abhishek’s daughter Aaradhya.