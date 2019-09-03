Shikha Talsania Image Credit: IANS

‘Veere Di Wedding’ actress Shikha Talsania has joined the cast of upcoming film ‘Coolie No 1’, which stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

“Being a part of a David Dhawan film is on every actor’s bucket list and I am no different! And to top that with an opportunity to collaborate with such fantastic actors and people — Varun and Sara — I said yes without batting an eyelid,” said Talsania.

“After ‘Veere Di Wedding’, the audience will see me in a totally new lens and that’s what makes it more exciting than it already is,” she added.

Varun will be stepping into the shoes of veteran Govinda, who featured in the 1995 film, which was directed by his father David Dhawan.