The actor and Noor Jehan were first cousins

Noor Jehan, first cousin of Bollywood super star, Shah Rukh Khan, died in Peshawar, Pakistan on Tuesday after protracted illness. She was 52 years old. Her funeraltook place on Tuesday night at 12am near ancestral Shah Rukh’s ancestral home at Shah Wali Qatal near Qissa Khawani Bazar.

“Known by her nick name Munni, Noor Jehan was suffering from oral cancer for the last few months and finally lost her battle against the fatal ailment today,” confirms her husband, Asif Burhan.

Burhan said Shah Rukh’s father and Munni’s father were siblings and she used to contact her cousin, Shah Rukh, on telephone occasionally.

Noor Jehan left behind three children including two sons and one daughter. She had named her elder son after Shah Rukh, who is now studying in 12th grade.

Noor Jehan had also visited India to meet Shah Rukh in 1997 and 2011. In her first visit, she was accompanied by her husband and later she was alone.