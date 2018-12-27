After receiving praise from the critics for his performance in the film ‘Tumbbad’, 18-year-old actor Mohammad Samad is all set for his upcoming Netflix original show ‘Selection Day’. The actor says he would love to be a part of good stories.
“I want to be a part of good stories and I want to work with good people because when I am with a good team, I learn and enjoy my work. So I am looking forward to that,” Samad told IANS here.
In the show, Samad plays a budding and gifted cricketer who wants to focus on studying science instead.
Produced by actor Anil Kapoor, ‘Selection Day’ also features actors Rajesh Tailang, Karanvir Malhotra, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ratna Pathak Shah and Akshay Oberoi.
Sharing his shooting experience, Samad said: “In the beginning, I was a bit nervous but when we started interacting with the cast and the crew, things were pretty easy. I have worked with Rajesh Sir earlier, this is the second time we are working together...”
Samad made his debut in Bollywood in 2011 with Rajan Khosa directorial ‘Gattu’. As ‘Selection Day’ is his first international web project, the young actor feels that the digital platform is interesting for experimental stories.
“I think that has a lot to do with our audience as well, I mean our generation, we really do not want to watch boring predictable stories that come on TV mostly. So it is a good change,” he added.
‘Selection Day’ will be streaming on Netflix from December 28.